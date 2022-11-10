GIANT poppies have been put up at multiple house building sites in Essex to mark Remembrance Day.

Developer, Barratt and David Wilson Homes has installed large poppies to remember the country’s fallen heroes.

The poppies are on lampposts at Great Dunmow Grange in Great Dunmow, Mortimer Place in Hatfield Peverel and Riverside Grange in Fambridge.

The developer is encouraging residents and visitors to walk past the poppies and think about all those who served in conflicts across the world ahead of Remembrance Day on Friday.

Tom Wright, managing director at Barratt and David Wilson Homes Eastern Counties, said: “We have decorated our developments with poppies to honour the occasion as a tribute to all those who lost their lives in conflict.

“During this time of remembrance, we’re encouraging residents of Essex to take in the poppies onsite when walking by and take a moment of quiet reflection.”

In 2021, the developer showed its support for the RBLI by installing Tommy Club figures for VE Day.

This year, Women in War figures were displayed to highlight the efforts of women in military and civilian occupations during times of conflict.