A South Essex MP is questioning the safety of the conviction of Jeremy Bamber, who was convicted in 1986 of the murder of five family members at their in Tolleshunt D’Arcy farmhouse.

Jackie Doyle-Price said that new evidence submitted by lawyers for Bamber should be considered urgently to protect ‘the integrity of our justice system’.

Ms Doyle-Price, MP for Thurrock, said: "I have been shown evidence which raises questions about the safety of the conviction of Jeremy Bamber.

"I am aware that Mr Bamber’s appeals have not been upheld in the past. Nevertheless he is entitled to fair treatment under the law and it is important for the integrity of our justice system that the evidence is considered by the CCRC as promptly as possible.

"I have no view on whether Mr Bamber is guilty or innocent but it is important for public confidence that the issues raised by this case are addressed."

Jeremy Bamber, 60, is serving a whole life tariff after being convicted of murdering his adoptive parents Nevill and June, both 61, his sister Sheila Caffell, 26, and her six-year-old twins Daniel and Nicholas at White House Farm, Tolleshunt D’Arcy, in 1985.

He has always protested his innocence and claims Ms Caffell, who suffered from schizophrenia, shot her family before turning the gun on herself.