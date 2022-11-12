The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while footway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

Oxford Road in Clacton will be temporarily closed with a temporary ‘No Waiting, No Loading and No Stopping’’ restriction be to introduced on both sides of carriageway.

A temporary 30mph speed restriction will also be in place on the road from its junction with Tewkesbury Road for a distance of approximately 475m in a north easterly direction.

The temporary measures will be in place for works within an 18-month period from November 3, exact dates will be specified on one.network.

The road will be closed to facilitate each phase of works and then re-opened to the public. Access will be maintained for emergency services.

An order is in place to introduce a no waiting and no loading the High Street, St Nicholas Street and Head Street on both sides for the entire length of the roads.

An order is also in place to introduce no stopping except taxis in North Hill.

The order will come into operation at 6pm on November 12 and will continue in force until 1pm on November 13.

Weeley Road in Great Bentley will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 620m east of its junction with Heckfords Road for a distance of approximately 160m in a north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 8 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while new connection works are undertaken by Gas Transportation Co Ltd.

West Street in Wivenhoe will be temporarily closed, from its junction with High Street to its junction with Station Road a distance of approximately 220m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on December 5 for 31 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while installation works are undertaken by VX Fiber Limited.

Whitehouse Farm Road in Easthorpe will be temporarily closed from a point approximately 40m north east of its junction with Hardys Green for a distance of approximately 935m in a north westerly then north easterly direction.

The closure is scheduled to commence on November 22 for seven days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while carriageway patching works are undertaken by Essex County Council.

A no entry restriction will be introduced on the south-westbound carriageway of the B1389 Hatfield Road, Witham at a point approximately 16.7 metres north-east from the eastern kerb line of the A12 slip road from November, 9.

An order is in place to temporarily close that length of The Green, Hatfield Peverel in the District of Braintree, from its junction with Ulting Road to its junction with Maldon Road a distance of approximately 30m.

The closure is scheduled to commence on 5th December 2022 for 15 days.

The closure is required for the safety of the public and workforce while mains replacement works are undertaken by Cadent.