ONE Dartford Tunnel has re-opened after protesters climbed the gantry this morning.

Essex Police say one of the tunnels is now open as they continue to tackle the ongoing protests.

Just after 7am, officers were patrolling the M25 when they became aware that a protester had climbed up the gantry.

The gantry is at Junction 31 and is the first as you travel into Essex from Kent.

Both Dartford Tunnels were closed for more than an hour as police worked to remove the protester.

Despite one tunnel re-opening it is yet to be confirmed whether the protester remains up the gantry at the moment.

Queues are also still miles long.

Just Stop Oil has claimed they are again the protesters behind this.

A spokesman for Essex Police added: “Update at 8:25.

“One of the tunnels is now open.”