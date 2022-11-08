POLICE have said the Dartford Tunnel has been closed after a protester has climbed up the gantry at the River Crossing.

Just after 7am, officers were patrolling the M25 when they became aware that a protester had climbed up the gantry.

The gantry is at Junction 31 and is the first as you travel into Essex from Kent.

As a result, they have made the decision to close the Dartford Tunnel as well as lanes three and four to remove the protester.

This is the second consecutive day protesters have blocked the M25.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are currently on scene of an incident on the north-bound track of the M25 at the Dartford River Crossing.

“Due to the dangerous position in which the protester has placed themselves it is likely to be necessary to close the remaining two lanes of the London-bound track of the M25.

“We know this will cause major disruption for motorists crossing from Kent into Essex.

“Our priority, as always, is to ensure we work as quickly as we can to arrest this individual and keep you, our public, moving.

“We continue to work closely with the Highways Agency to resolve this as quickly as possible.”