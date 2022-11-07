An Essex airport has played a starring role in the new Aldi Christmas advert with the store's Christmas mascot, Kevin the Carrot, at the airport.

Kevin has been the star of Aldi’s Christmas adverts for many years, and this year he’s back and ready to enjoy the festive season and the world cup.

The advert shows him playing football with a host of his vegetable friends at the airport. Viewers are left wondering, will Kevin make it to Paris, or will he have to spend Christmas… Home Alone?

Aldi and Southend Airport bosses took to Twitter to post about the new festive advert.

Hmm, that airport looks familiar 👀😉 https://t.co/runnpwK3wi — London Southend Airport (@SouthendAirport) November 7, 2022

In the clip, Kevin is reading a newspaper and expresses his disapproval over holding ‘a football tournament in December’.

He screws up the newspaper then tosses it away, only for some familiar football characters to use it as a football for a kickabout.

Ronaldi passes the ball to ‘Messy’, who is inevitably creating a mess by knocking over cups of coffee as he dribbles with the ball.

The ball gets passed from Messy to MmmBap to Roy Bean as Kevin tries to keep up - but his fitness isn’t exactly the best.

The game continues and we see Macaroony, Beth Swede and Marrowdona when finally, the ball reaches Kevin.

He’s right on goal, but can he finish? Not quite. His shot clips the crossbar (the belt of a security barrier) and hits the departure board as we see the status of his flight to Paris change from ‘Boarding’ to ‘Departed.’ He’s missed it!

Just before the teaser ad fades, we see the rest of the carrot clan sitting comfortably on the plane, when Katie suddenly realises that Kevin is missing… “KEVIN!”.

