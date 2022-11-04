A PERSON is in hospital in a "serious condition" following a crash in Oxley Green.

The B1023 D’Arcy Road in Oxley Hill was shut following the incident, which happened at about 1pm today.

A collision occurred between a single vehicle and a pedestrian, which closed the road between Top Road and Blind Lane.

Emergency services were called to the scene and the victim has since been taken to hospital where they are said to be in a “serious collision”.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “The road has been re-opened and the victim has been taken to hospital in a serious condition.”