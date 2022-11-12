A SENSE of humour is perhaps not the most prevalent characteristic you could expect to find in a judge.

Their crucial daily role is to ensure criminals are brought to justice and the world is a safer place for it.

But Judge Martyn Levett insisted: “A judge must always retain a sense of humour.

“Law is not just a sterile, intellectual job. It does have emotion, humour and, of course, it is serious, but you do need to retain a sense of humour.”

In fact, the esteemed judge, who has made calls on some of the most significant cases in north Essex since qualifying as a barrister in 1978, admitted he makes himself laugh on occasions.

A trial involving a defendant who blamed the crime on someone called Hugh provided an all-too-tempting opportunity for him to instruct the jury: “I guess you need to figure out ‘Hugh dunnit’” – a rare chance for some humour, he conceded.

Well-respected - Judge Martyn Levett (Image: Ipswich Crown Court)

“I have never had a dull day in my life. Perhaps it is going to be my epitaph,” said Judge Levett.

Born in 1954, his career which followed has been fascinating.

He qualified as a scientist with a degree in chemical engineering, but just felt he could achieve more.

Inspired by a vision of having a diverse career and driven by his passion for discussion and debate, he stepped out of the laboratory and entered the world of courtrooms and criminals.

“Society has changed a great deal since 1978,” he said. “There are good bits and there are bad bits.

“I deal with the bad bits and I try to improve the community to make it safe so people can live without the fear of violence.”

Court - Judge Levett is a resident judge at Ipswich Crown Court (Image: ARCHANT)

Judge Levett admitted some cases, however, can take an emotional toll, particularly those involving cruelty to children and the vulnerable.

“There are many aspects in a community where people know what’s going on and they don’t speak out,” he explained.

“We must inspire confidence. This can be done by having high standards in court, having excellent judges and by having a system which enables people to give evidence with confidence.”

Sentences passed by judges can, on occasions, attract criticism, especially for leniency.

But negative comments are water off a duck’s back to the veteran judge, who focuses on ensuring he remains fully accountable for his decisions.

Expert - Gazette reporter Lewis Adams was invited into the judge's dining room (Image: Newsquest)

He said: “I don’t get affected at all by the comments that are made because I know I have applied the law as it is.

“I must apply the law as it is and not how I want it to be.

“I listen to the mitigation, I follow the guidance and I give a sentence.

“There are many people who will criticise because they’ve got nothing else to do. I know I am accountable for every decision I make.”

Fully immersing himself in the world of the cases he is tackling in order to gain a deeper understanding is one of the ways Judge Levett carries out his duties diligently.

His rich understanding of the community has only been furthered by volunteering at groups supporting survivors of sexual assault and vulnerable people, and speaking with minority groups.

When 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was stabbed 15 times and hit over the head with a glass bottle in Ipswich in June 2018, the judge decided to visit the area himself.

Murdered - Tavis Spencer-Aitkens (Image: Archant)

“I wanted to walk through the streets where the public had grave concerns about gangs congregating,” he said.

“I would go out at night so I was better informed of what really goes on during the night time economy.”

Judge Levett would end up putting the five gang members responsible for the brutal murder behind bars a combined total of 104 years.

Three months later, he was named the Honorary Recorder of Ipswich for his service.

Despite smooth timings perhaps not ever being the thing the justice system prides itself on, things have worsened following this year’s barrister strikes and the impact of the pandemic.

The head of the Crown Prosecution Service has issued a warning about the extensive crown court backlog as he revealed almost 75,000 defendants were awaiting trial at the end of October.

It appears to be a situation which is near-on impossible to fix.

Community work - Judge Levett offers his support to the University of Suffolk's law department (Image: Archant)

“The biggest problem is adjournments, this has to stop. The constant need to adjourn cases is, in my view, avoidable,” said the judge.

“But everything interlocks. You can be dependent on witnesses, on advocates and on having an appropriate judge.

“Something radical has to happen about the way in which we are dealing with our backlog.”

Judge Levett, who has passed sentences at Colchester Magistrates’ Court and across London and East Anglia, heaped praise on his colleagues at Ipswich Crown Court.

“During the pandemic we ensured every judge came into work and had office staff who were absolutely loyal and came in,” he explained.

“They were crucial in keeping the wheels of justice moving.”

Judge - Martyn Levett (Image: Archant)

The judge likes to get moving himself on the rare occasion he gets a richly-deserved break.

Space, for Judge Levett, is one of the most important things in his life outside a courtroom.

He admitted he enjoys the Suffolk countryside and East Anglia’s beauty spots, as well as supporting entertainment, arts and culture venues in the region.

Most importantly, however, “I enjoy a good night’s sleep,” he stated.

Yet despite the tolls imposed by his profession which will undoubtedly weigh heavy on his shoulders, the judge wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I have never had a day where I haven’t wanted to go to work in 44 years,” he said.

“I don’t forget any case. I remember every case, every name. I am accountable for every decision I make.”

He joked: “Besides, the public will freely tell me what to do anyway."