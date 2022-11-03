Drivers are facing 10 miles of delays on the M11 after flooding hit the motorway this morning.

National Highways is warning mototorist of the delays on the motorway southbound on the approach to the lane closure between junction 9 and 8 near Stansted Airport.

The road authority says drivers should add an extra 50 to 55 minutes on to your journey.

A spokesman said: "If you're heading on the M11 southbound, please be aware there is around 10 miles of slow moving traffic on the approach to the lane closure between junction 9 and 8.

"Work to clear the flooding continues. Please add an extra 50 to 55 minutes on to your journey."

It comes after reports of "many" Essex roads being hit by flooding as torrential rain has been hitting the county.