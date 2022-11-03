A POPULAR city attraction will close its doors to visitors earlier than usual today as a result of “adverse weather conditions.”

Colchester Zoo, in Maldon Road, has announced it will shut at 3.30pm today, half an hour earlier than its usual closing time.

According to bosses at the animal facility, the decision has been made in response to the unpleasant and heavy rainfall battering the area.

A spokesman for Colchester Zoo said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding.”