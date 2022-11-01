BBC Essex faces significant cuts to its programming as the broadcaster has confirmed plans to overhaul its local radio services.

Under new proposals to produce more digital content, local radio stations would be sharing more content and broadcasting less programming unique to their area.

The proposals aim to "maintain the distinctiveness" of the broadcaster's local services while allowing the BBC to "adapt with our audiences and ensure we remain relevant".

A statement reads: "Taken together they will ensure our network of local services – across tv, radio, online and Sounds – offer more value for all audiences.

"We’ve had to make these difficult choices to enable us to reach out to many people who increasingly rely on their mobiles for local content.”

A BBC Essex spokesman added: "The BBC says these changes would result in the closure of around 48 posts nationally.

"It is also creating 11 investigative reporting teams across the country, focusing on key local issues across TV, radio and online."

It would also deliver "a wider range of local audio programming through BBC Sounds".

Here is how BBC Essex's schedule would look under the new proposals:

Monday to Friday:

6am-6pm - local Essex output (many other BBC local radio stations will become regional after 2pm)

6pm-10pm - regional show with Essex sport shows remaining

10pm-6am - national shows

Essex news bulletins remain from 6am to 6pm.

Saturday:

Regional shows across the whole day, apart from BBC Essex sport

Sunday:

6am-2pm - regional show

From 2pm onwards - national shows