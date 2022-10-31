Bonfire Night will soon be upon us, and if you live in Essex you'll be spoilt for choice on fireworks displays to attend.

Also known as Guy Fawkes night, it commemorates the occasion in 1605 when Fawkes was arrested whilst guarding explosives that had been placed underneath the House of Lords as part of the Gunpowder Plot.

Whether you're main enjoyment comes from the colourful fireworks, massive bonfires or the added bits that come with these events, there should be something that catches your eye.

We've rounded up several fireworks displays you'll be able to attend at the beginning of November in and around Essex.

Bonfire Night fireworks displays in Essex for 2022

Braintree Rugby Club Fireworks Night

Address: Robbswood, Beckers Green Road, Braintree, Essex CM7 3PR

When: Saturday, November 5

Braintree Rugby Club will be hosting their annual fireworks night on November 5, with the gates opening at 5.30 pm before the display kicks off at 8 pm.

You don't even have to worry about booking for this one, as all tickets must be bought at the gate.

It will cost £6 for adults and children over 12, £4 for children aged 12 and under and babies in arms are free.

To keep you occupied before the bonfire lighting and fireworks there will be funfair rides, hot drinks, a barbecue and a DJ.

Chelmsford Round Table Charity Fireworks

Address: Admirals Park, Rainsford Road, Chelmsford, Essex, CM1 2PL

When: Saturday, November 5

The Chelmsford Round Table fireworks night is back for its 47th year, and once again money raised from the event will go back into the local community through grants and donations.

Gates open at 5.30 pm with fireworks starting at 7.30 pm and there'll be plenty to do whilst you're waiting.

There will be live entertainment, fairground rides and hot food and drink aplenty.

Tickets can be bought on the Chelmsford Round Table website here.

Colchester Castle Park Fireworks

1 week to go until our Firework Spectacular in Castle Park #Colchester tickets available in advance at https://t.co/msvZX8O7I6 no tickets will be sold on the gate!! — Colchester Fireworks (@kingcoelskitten) October 29, 2022

Address: Castle Park, High Street, Colchester, Essex, CO1 1UG

When: Saturday, November 5

This event will be King Coel’s Kittens 51st Fireworks Spectacular to be held in Colchester Castle Park.

Gates will open at 5.30 pm before the Guy parade, lighting of the bonfire and fireworks display officially starts at around 7 pm.

Refreshments will be available inside the park and there will be live entertainment before the Bonfire Night activities get underway.

Tickets for the event can be bought from the website here.

Witham Rugby Club Fireworks

Address: Witham Rugby Club, Spa Road, Witham, Essex CM8 1UN

When: Friday, November 4

Illusion Fireworks will be putting on a "premier" display at Witham Rugby Club on November 4.

Gates open at 5.30 pm with there being funfair rides, a bar, food stalls, family-friendly entertainment and a bonfire to enjoy before the display begins at 8 pm.

Tickets for the event can be bought from the website here.

Maldon Fireworks Display

Address: Promenade Park, Park Drive, Maldon, CM9 5JQ

When: Saturday, November 5

Organised by the Maldon Rotary Club the fireworks display at Promenade Park is being put together by the award-winning Star Fireworks team.

Gates will open at 5.30 pm, with music at 6 pm, the bonfire being lit at 7 pm and the display gets underway at 7.30 pm.

Mulled wine, hot cider and hot toddies will be available at a bar, alongside hot food.

Tickets for the event can be bought at the website here.

Holly Tree Fireworks Display

Fireworks tickets are selling fast! Did you know this year we have a bar and a variety of food choices. Make it an evening for the whole family! https://t.co/bYgXpMX3lU — Holly Trees PTA (@HollyTreesPTA) October 25, 2022

Address: Vaughan Williams Way, Warley, Brentwood, Essex CM14 5RY

When: Friday, November 4

The annual Holly Trees firework display is back this November, and they will be fundraising for a new outdoor play and learning initiative.

Gates open at 6 pm, with food, drinks and the sale of glow toys being available ahead of the fireworks display at 7.10 pm.

A new feature for 2022 is a bar that will be serving hot and cold alcoholic beverages, as well as soft drinks. Food trucks will also be on site.

Tickets for the event can be bought at the website here.