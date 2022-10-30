Essex Police has revealed hundreds of dogs have been seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act since 2019 - and the types of dogs taken.
A Freedom of Information (FOI) request, published by Essex Police, revealed the number of dogs seized by the force so far this year.
Police have seized 44 dogs in Essex this year, to the end of September.
The force also revealed 53 dogs seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act have been put down this year, the highest figure since 2018.
Another FOI request at the start of the year has revealed all the types of dogs seized for being "dangerously out of control" from 2019 to 2021.
Here is the total number for each breed or type of dog which was seized under the Dangerous Dogs Act up to December 31 2021:
- SBT - 18 in 2019, 9 in 2020, 15 in 2021
- GSD - 4 in 2019, 6 in 2020, 8 in 2021
- Shar-pei - 1 in 2019, 2 in 2020, 2 in 2021
- Jack Russell - 1 in 2019, 3 in 2020, 3 in 2021
- Mastiff - 5 in 2019, 4 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- Boxer - 2 in 2019, 1 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- English bull terrier - 1 in 2019, 1 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- Rottweiler - 3 in 2019, 2 in 2020
- Collie - 1 in 2019
- Cane Corso -1 in 2019, 5 in 2020, 5 in 2021
- X Breed - 9 in 2019, 15 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- Beagle - 1 in 2019, 3 in 2021
- Husky - 1 in 2019, 2 in 2021
- Akita - 1 in 2019, 3 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- Doberman - 2 in 2019, 1 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- PBT - 2 in 2019, 2 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- Ridgeback - 1 in 2019
- Malamute - 1 in 2020
- Lurcher - 2 in 2020
- Bulldog - 10 in 2020, 3 in 2021
- American Bulldog (ABD) - 1 in 2021
- Dog de Bordeaux - 1 in 2020, 4 in 2021
- Patterdale - 1 in 2020
- Daschund - 1 in 2020
- Labrador - 1 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- French bulldog - 1 in 2020, 1 in 2021
- Alapaha blue blood - 1 in 2020
- Presa Canaria - 1 in 2020
- Shiatsu - 1 in 2020
- Weimaraner - 1 in 2021
- Cavapoo - 1 in 2021
- Spaniel - 2 in 2021
- Labradoodle - just 1 in 2021
- Chihuahua - just 1 in 2020
