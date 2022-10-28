POLICE are appealing for witnesses following a fatal crash on a busy road.

The crash occurred between a red Suzuki Swift and a white Vauxhall Combo van on the A414 Maldon Road in Woodham Mortimer.

A woman in her 80s was taken to hospital and has since died following the incident.

The crash happened on Thursday, October 20 at about 3.30pm.

Essex Police are now looking for anyone with any information to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: "We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage of a collision which led to the death of a woman in her 80s.

"A red Suzuki Swift was in collision with a white Vauxhall Combo van at around 3.30pm on Thursday 20 October on the A414 Maldon Road, Woodham Mortimer.

"The passenger in the Swift, a woman in her 80s, was taken to hospital but, sadly, has since died.

"If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

"Please quote incident 743 of 20 October.

"You can submit footage directly to our Serious Collision Investigation Unit https://kep.uk.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/inc743 or collisionappeal@essex.police.uk or by phone on 01245 240590."