CRASH onlookers are causing delays on a major road after a car rolled over.

Baddow Bypass in Chelmsford is closed outbound between the Army and Navy roundabout and A12 J17 (Howe Green) due to an overturned car.

Essex Highways has reported major delays on the opposite side of the ride “due to onlookers”.

Images from the scene show long queues forming opposite the accident.

As a result of the incident, there is slow moving traffic along Van Diemans Road (A1114) and Baddow Road (B1009).

More to follow.