A STUDENT is staring in a hit BBC comedy as the main character's son.

Lenny Rush, a year nine student at Ormiston Rivers Academy is currently starring in the BBC comedy Am I Being Unreasonable.

He plays the role of Ollie, the son of Daisy May Cooper’s character.

Lenny was born with Spondyloepiphyseal Dysplasia Congenita, a condition that affects his growth.

The producers of the comedy show were not initially looking for a child with a disability, but his brilliant audition landed him the role.

Lenny has been acting since the age of seven and is well known for his role in the Tracey Beaker spin-off The Dumping Ground.

He has been a champion for disabled artists and Ormiston Academy has said that he “has been a real inspiration” at the school.

Whilst filming he has been working hard to keep up with his school learning.

He said: “I have enjoyed being able to take part in the show, it has been a really great experience and it is so lovely to hear such positive feedback from those at the academy.

“My school studies are also incredibly important to me, and I am so happy to be able to continue achieving well in each of my lessons while I pursue my dream of acting.”

He has had many theatre roles and has worked at the Old Vic theatre in London for several years, where he is an access ambassador highlighting access requirements for disabled people.

Outside of acting, he takes part in the cooking club at the academy, which has been made accessible for him to join in with his peers.

Joanne Williams, Principal at Ormiston Rivers Academy, said: “We are so proud of Lenny for his truly fantastic achievements, he has been a real superstar and we have been so impressed by his dedication to stay up to date with all his schoolwork.

“He has been a real inspiration to our students, being a shining example of how hard work and strong ambition can enable you to achieve whatever you put your mind to.”