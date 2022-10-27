MULTIPLE fire crews attended the scene of a large fire at a farm building and stables.

Crews from Epping, Loughton and Stansted and two crews from Harlow attended the scene in Harlow this afternoon.

The fire was affecting an outbuilding and stables in Hastingwood Road, Harlow.

The incident was reported at 3.15pm and crews extinguished the fire by 5pm.

The cause of the fire is not yet known but an investigation will take place.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "Firefighters have been called to reports of smoke issuing from a farm building in Harlow this afternoon.

"When fire crews first arrived at the scene they reported that an outbuilding and adjoining stables were completely alight.



"Firefighters managed to extinguish the fire by 5pm. An investigation to find the cause of the fire will take place."