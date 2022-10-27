Here is a selection of animals from the RSPCA branches in Essex and the affiliated Danaher Animal Home who are looking for a forever home.

There are some animals from the Essex South, Southend & District branches, the South West branch and the Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home website for details.

You can also donate to the charities to help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Nala

Nala (Danaher Animal Home) (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Three years old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier Cross Ridgeback

Colour - Brown and White

Nala is a dog who loves plenty of human attention as well as brain games to help keep her mind active.

Loud and busy environments can overwhelm Nala so a quieter home would be ideal so that she is able to settle quickly and feel safe.

Danaher Animal Home describe her as somewhat "needy" so it might be helpful to have someone at home for most of the day.

If you want to adopt Nala you can view their full profile here.

Autumn

Autumn (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Female

Age - Eight years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Tortoiseshell

Autumn came into the care of the RSPCA as an unclaimed stray and is now looking for a home of her own.

She enjoys relaxing and curling up on people's laps for a bit of gentle attention.

Autumn could potentially live with a calm dog, but would most likely prefer to be the only pet in the home.

If you want to adopt Autumn you can view their full profile here.

Bruce

Bruce (RSPCA) (Image: RSPCA)

Gender - Male

Age - Six years old (approx.)

Breed - Domestic Shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black

Bruce has been living as a stray for the past three years since his owner died, so is looking for a stable home with loving owners.

Despite a long period of "neglect and uncertain of where his next meal would come from" Bruce is still a very friendly cat.

It would probably be best for Bruce to be the only pet in the home, and he could live with children of secondary school age.

If you would like to adopt Bruce you can view their full profile here.

Luke and Leia

Luke and Leia (RSPCA)

Gender - Male and Female

Age - 12 years old (approx)

Breed - Domestic shorthair crossbreed

Colour - Black & White and Black

Luke and Leia are siblings who are looking for a home together and love nothing more than a bit of a fuss plus a warm lap to sit on.

They've had a bit of a hard time lately as their beloved previous owner passed away.

As you can imagine this is probably a very uncertain and confusing time for them, so they are looking for a stable and happy home to see out the rest of their years together.

If you want to adopt Luke and Leia you can view their full profile here.