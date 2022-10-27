Temperatures are climbing and set to hit the 20's in south Essex as mild and warm weather conditions continue for October.
Forecasters predict the mercury will rise to the 20's across Southend and the south of the county.
Experts joke it will help keep the heating bills down. An Essex Weather Essex Centre spokesman said on Sunday: "Very mild conditions will continue during the week ahead, into the low 20s by Thursday.
"Mild nights too will help keep the heating costs down."
Very mild conditions will continue during the week ahead, into the low 20s by Thursday.— Essex Weather 🌤 (@EssexWeather) October 23, 2022
Mild nights too will help keep the heating costs down! pic.twitter.com/hSCM6ylVYb
It comes after storms with heavy rain and wind hit the south of the county.
Weather experts say the hike in autumnal temperatures will see the region experience its warmest end to an October in over eight years.
Yesterday the Met Office said the weather is more than August than the autumn.
A spokesman tweeted yesterday: "Temperatures today have been closer to what we would typically see in late August than late October."
Temperatures today have been closer to what we would typically see in late August than late October!— Met Office (@metoffice) October 26, 2022
Here's a look at today's provisional top temperatures across the 4 home nations 👇 pic.twitter.com/MGWtV8Bzaf
