A TRAIN operator is warning passengers of disruption caused by rail strikes next month as one rail union changed the dates of action.

Greater Anglia has informed potential passengers The National of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) strikes will severely impact services on November 5, 7 and 9, but not on November 3 as previously announced.

A very limited service will run between London Liverpool Street and Norwich, Colchester, Southend Victoria, Cambridge and on the Stansted Express between London and Stansted Airport, only between 7.30am and 6.30pm when all trains must have finished their journeys, and with no trains on any other routes.

James Burles, managing director of Greater Anglia, said: “We’re very sorry that once again people’s travel plans are disrupted by strikes.

“Unfortunately, we’re only able to run a very limited service on strike days so our advice must be to avoid using our trains on those days impacted by the industrial action.”

First services on the day after each strike will also be disrupted.

They will start later than usual, from 7.30am, and are expected to be very busy, especially in the morning rush hour.

For more information on the strikes visit greateranglia.co.uk/strikes