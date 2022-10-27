A Met Police officer from Essex is awaiting a criminal trial after being charged with three counts of rape, it has been revealed.

The Sun on Sunday has revealed twelve Met Police officers are awaiting criminal trial over sexual offences - with one from Essex being charged with three counts of rape.

It comes after a report into the London force prompted its chief Sir Mark Rowley to admit that hundreds of his officers should be “ejected” for criminal or disgraceful behaviour.

Metropolitan Police ­admitted to the paper — under Freedom Of Information laws — that 12 of its officers or former officers were "awaiting court cases to be heard related to sexual offences" as of mid September.

Six have been suspended, two are subject to restricted duties and four no longer work for the force.

The Met said: “We recognise this will cause concern. The new Commissioner has been clear that there will be a robust response to officers who ­corrupt the integrity of the Met.”

None of the officers awaiting trial were named, but one former cop from Essex is due for trial next month.

The man, from Essex, is charged with three counts of rape and one of “causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity” in Lilleshall, Shropshire, in July.

He is on remand awaiting trial at Shrewsbury Crown Court.

Another PC based in Enfield, North London, has been charged with more than a dozen offences including four counts of sexual activity with a child aged 13 to 15.

The man was arrested in July and suspended.

He has also been charged with ­distributing indecent images of a child, among offences said to have occurred between 2019 and 2021.