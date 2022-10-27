An Eastenders star's Grade II listed buildings have been completely destroyed as his Essex estate was targeted by arsonists.

Essex Police and the Fire Service confirmed they are treating two fires at Davood Ghadami's Netteswell Hall in Harlow as arson, the Sun reports.

The main building and an outhouse were both decimated by the fires earlier this month.

The 40-year-old, who played Kush Kazemi in the popular soap, was born and raised in Harlow and owns the property business Blackraven Developments with his family.

Last year Davood successfully applied to turn Netteswell Hall into four flats and build 20 houses on the grounds.

The first blaze started in the main building on October 1 and saw six crews rush to the property as firefighters spent almost four hours trying to bring the fire under control.

Ben Turner from Essex Country Fire and Rescue Service told the Sun: “Crews worked really hard in challenging conditions to get the fire under control.

“The roof collapsed, which made extinguishing the fire even more difficult.

“Crews worked tirelessly and I'd like to thank crews from Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service for their assistance.”

The second fire took place just seven days later, on October 8, and was started in the roof of an outbuilding attached to the property.

In a statement, Essex Police said: “We are investigating two fires at a property in Park Lane, Harlow that occurred on 1 October and 8 October.

“We are treating both incidents as arson and enquiries continue.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.”

In July this year Davood and his business partners succeeded in a bid to remove plans to include affordable housing in their application for the site, arguing the delivery of six social housing properties would be difficult.

Instead their application to make a financial contribution of £180,000 was approved.