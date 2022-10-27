AN adult learning provider is launching new hair and beauty courses to support Essex entrepreneurs entering the industry.

Students will have the chance to gain hands-on experience working in the salons at ACL Essex centres.

Guidance will be available from expert tutors who have years of experience in the hair and beauty industry.

A variety of hair and beauty courses are available, including hairdressing, barbering and beauty therapy qualifications.

Lisa Jarentowski, ACL Essex principal, said: “Essex residents have long been known for their entrepreneurial spirit, and we are proud to provide courses that could help our residents develop their skills in this industry and eventually open their own business.

“There’s something for everyone, so why not get in touch with your nearest ACL Essex centre and see what there is for you.”

One learner who found an ACL Essex beauty course useful was Stacey Johnson from Basildon.

Having suddenly and unexpectedly lost her husband to cancer in 2021, Stacey felt it was time for a career change, so she came away from her retail job and enrolled on a beauty therapy Level 2 course at ACL.

There are ongoing start dates for the hair and beauty courses, from November running into 2023, and the courses will run at various ACL centres across Essex.

For more information visit aclessex.com.