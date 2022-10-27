STUDENTS could face disruption as strikes look set to return to Essex University in a row over pensions and pay.

Staff had previously gone on strike in February and November last year.

The University College Union (UCU), which represents lecturers, administrators, and other university staff, voted overwhelmingly in favour of escalating the dispute over pay and pensions, with the union demanding a 12 per cent increase in pay to match current inflation levels, as well as a two per cent pay increase on top of that.

Union members are also threatening industrial action over pensions, with Universities UK – the body which represents university vice-chancellors – planning to cut staff pensions by as much as 35 per cent.

Picket line – strikes could well return now there is a mandate (Image: Daniel Rees, Newsquest)

Essex University has already seen strikes take place over the past year, with staff having walked out for three days last year, and then for ten days between February and March earlier this year.

Now, further strikes are expected after UCU members voted in favour of strike action on both the pay and working conditions ballot, and the pensions ballot.

The president of Essex University’s branch of the UCU, English lecturer Dr Jak Peake, said a final decision will be made next month on whether strikes will go ahead.

He said: “The union now has the mandate to take action, and one of my jobs is to consult members before we declare what we do.

“We had the highest turnout [of union members voting] that I have seen in recent years.”

Dr Peake added university staff are beset with increasing workloads.

He said: “The average academic staff member is working 51.3 hours per week – the normal full-time workload is between 35 to 37 hours, so people are doing something in the region of an extra 8 to 15 hours each week which is unpaid.

“It’s fallen to the unions to challenge their employers [on this issue].”

A university spokesman said students will be supported should strikes go ahead.

He said: “The university will continue to support students in meeting their learning outcomes following the announcement of the UCU strike ballot results.

"We are also committed to keeping our student body informed as this situation evolves.”