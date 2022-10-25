BRAINTREE’S MP says he is “honoured” after being renamed Foreign Secretary after Rishi Sunak was named Prime Minister today.

The new Prime Minister was asked to form a government by King Charles III earlier today with numerous ministers proceeding to leave the cabinet.

Notable ministers to resign or be sacked included Jacob Rees-Mogg MP, Chelmsford MP Vicky Ford and Brandon Lewis MP.

As the now ex-ministers left Downing Street, familiar faces arrived to accept cabinet roles.

Dominic Raab MP returned to his role as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary, the position he held under Boris Johnson.

Jeremy Hunt MP has retained his role as Chancellor of the Exchequer.

In what may be seen as a surprising move, James Cleverly MP also retained his position as Foreign Secretary.

The Braintree MP had been a vocal supporter of Liz Truss in the previous leadership election and even supported Boris Johnson before he pulled out of the most recent race.

The 53-year-old MP then threw his support behind Rishi Sunak.

Now, after accepting to return as Foreign Secretary, Mr Cleverly has called his reinstatement an “honour”.

He said: “I’m honoured to be reappointed as Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs.

“Continuing to protect UK interests overseas and support to our friends and allies around the world, defending democracy and freedom, especially with Ukraine.”