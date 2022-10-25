POLICE are looking for a vehicle which failed to stop at the scene of a collision.

Officers attended a three vehicle collision on the A414 in Chelmsford at about 11am today and are now looking for a dark coloured car.

The vehicle failed to stop at the scene on the eastbound carriage heading towards Chelmsford.

They are looking for anyone with information to come forward.

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We were called to reports of a three vehicle collision on the A414 in Chelmsford at around 11am today (October 25).

“The collision happened on the eastbound carriageway heading towards Chelmsford.

“Our officers are specifically looking for a dark-coloured car which failed to stop at the scene.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“Please quote incident 0374 of 25 October.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively you can call us on 101.

“In an emergency always call 999.

“If you would like to make an anonymous report you can contact independent charity @Crimestoppers, by visiting their website or by calling 0800 555 111.

