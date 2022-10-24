A FORMER police constable who reported in sick and then attended a social event has been proven to have committed gross misconduct.

On Friday, June 24, former PC Kira Wealls was due to be working a late shift but called in sick.

That day, Ms Wealls attended Newmarket racecourse, where she was involved in an altercation with other members of the public.

The incident was reported to police, and an investigation was launched by its Professional Standards Department.

An Essex Police misconduct hearing held at Essex Police HQ and chaired by Chief Constable Ben-Julian Harrington found Ms Wealls had breached standards of discreditable conduct and would have been dismissed had she not already resigned in July.

Mr Harrington said: “When a member of Essex Police needs to report sick because they are unwell there is rightly trust and understanding that they will use this period to get well to return to duty.

“Ms Wealls abused this trust and attended a social event with friends.

"Essex Police will support staff who are ill, but we will not tolerate behaviour that undermines the integrity of the force and brings the hard work of the many into disrepute.”