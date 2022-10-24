CONCERN is growing for the welfare of a missing man who has now not been seen more than 24-hours.
Thomas McGrane, from Colchester, who is described as having a slim build, disappeared at 5.30am on Sunday.
The 38-year-old, who has tattoos on his neck, arms and chest, is believed to possibly be in possession of a green BMX.
When he went missing, Thomas was wearing a black tracksuit and white trainers.
Essex Police are now appealing to the public for help with the hope of tracking Thomas down sooner rather than later.
A spokesman for Essex Police said: "Thomas hasn’t been seen or been in contact with anyone since 5.30am on Sunday.
“We’re carrying out a number of enquiries locally in order to locate Thomas.
“We would ask anyone who knows where he is or has seen him today to call 999 immediately and quote incident 590 of 23 October.”
