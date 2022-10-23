THE family of a boy who died in Clacton after a garage wall collapsed have paid tribute to their son.

Scott-Swaley Daniel Stevens, 12, died following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in Clacton on Friday, October 21.

Emergency services attended the St John’s Road property, but despite the best efforts of paramedics, the 12-year-old, sadly, died at the scene.

His family has paid tribute to him, they said: “After a tragic accident, our son Scott-Swaley has sadly passed away.

“As a family, we cannot explain the hurt we feel, and we are broken.

“Our Swaley was a well-loved boy who had friends not only in Clacton, but also in Dartford and Wickford and will be missed by so many.

“As a family, we would like to ask for privacy at this difficult time whilst we come to terms with our loss.

“We appreciate and would like to say thank you for all of the kind tributes to our boy.”

His death is being treated as non-suspicious.

Detective Inspector James Hardingham, leading the investigation, added: “My thoughts continue to be with Scott-Swaley’s family and friends following this tragic incident.”

Officers were called by colleagues in the fire service just before 7pm on Friday, October 21, for concerns for the welfare of two people following the collapse of a garage wall at a property in St John’s Road, Clacton.

Road closures were in place whilst emergency services dealt with the incident in which the pair were known to each other.

