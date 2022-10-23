TWO ADORABLE baby otters, that were rescued from inside a Tesco delivery van, are now in the safe care of South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

The female pup was rescued from inside a Tesco delivery van in Copdock, Ipswich, thanks to the efforts of an RSPCA inspector and supermarket staff.

The male pup was actually found the day before, around half a mile away, and is the brother of the female pup found at Tesco Extra.

They have since been reunited and are now in the safe care of South Essex Wildlife Hospital.

READ MORE >> Terror as Basildon woman wakes up to three-foot-long snake entering her bedroom

Caroline Richardson, RSPCA Inspector, held rescue the female pup from the engine of the delivery van, which took about an hour.

She said: “When I got the call, I must admit, I expected to find a ferret or a rat stuck in the engine - but when I reached in to get a better look, there was the cutest little face staring back at me.

“The otter wasn't coming out on her own accord and the staff had been trying to lure her out with some food on a stick - as this seemed to work I carried on with the approach and then - when the moment was right, I was able to use my rescue equipment to grab her and pull her out.

“Despite her ordeal, she wasn't injured - and she was quite curious. It soon became apparent she was just a baby.

“I knew my colleague Jen had been in the same area the day before to collect an otter pup - and it seems like this poor little pair had been heading towards Tesco for help. I jokingly said maybe they wanted a tannoy message out to find their mum - like when children are lost in a store!

“Sadly though, these two are too young to be out of their den - we think unfortunately something must've happened to mum or the den was disturbed.

“I took my pup to the South Essex Wildlife Hospital - where her sibling was already being cared for - and I'm delighted to say the pair have now been reunited.

“I'd like to say a huge thank you to the staff at Tesco for doing all they could to help the otter - and I'm just so pleased that these two siblings have been reunited.”

The hospital has said both otters are a bit skinny and have parasites, but thankfully are eating well and doing ok.

Sue Schwar, manager of South Essex Wildlife Hospital, added: “It was just wonderful to reunite this pair together and really heart-warming.

“They're very skinny and do have parasites - but we're really pleased that they're eating well.

“They're on a diet of trout and we expect they'll get through an awful lot while they're here.”

A Tesco Spokesperson said: “Colleagues at our Ipswich Extra store were very surprised to find an unexpected passenger in one of our delivery vans.

“We'd like to thank the RSPCA for taking care of the otter pup and we're really happy she's been reunited with her sibling.

“We wish them both a speedy recovery.”