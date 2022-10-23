POLICE are looking to speak to a man in connection of £150 worth of fish stolen from a service station.

Officers are appealing for the public’s help after a theft at a BP service station in Ongar Road, Brentwood.

£150 worth of fish was stolen at around 2:40pm on Wednesday, October 12.

READ MORE >> Stunning lightning shots from Southend Airport control tower as forecasters predict more storms

A spokesman for Essex Police said: “We are appealing for the public’s assistance to help us identify this man.

“We want to speak to him in connection with our investigation into a theft at the BP service station in Ongar Road, Brentwood in which fish valued at £150 was taken.

“It was reported to have happened at around 2.40pm on Wednesday 12 October.

“If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us.

“You can let us know by submitting a report on our website or by using our online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

“Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about our website reporting services.

“Alternatively, you can call us on 101.”