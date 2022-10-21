A young man has appeared at the Old Bailey accused of sharing so-called Islamic State propaganda on Telegram and WhatsApp.
Ismail Kissa, 23, from Leyton in east London, was stopped at Stansted Airport, in Essex, on March 29 and two mobile phones were seized.
He was subsequently charged with possessing a document useful to a terrorist in relation to instructions on how to make a Molotov Cocktail and 13 charges of disseminating terrorist publications.
On Friday, Kissa appeared at the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing.
Mr Justice Sweeney fixed a plea hearing for February 10 and a five-day trial from May 22 next year at the Old Bailey.
The defendant, who spoke only to confirm his identity in the dock, was remanded into custody.
