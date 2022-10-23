An Essex motorway service station has been named among the worst in Britain, according to a survey.
Transport Focus spoke to more than 31,000 visitors at 119 motorway services in Britain about their views on the toilets, staff, value of the food and drink, electric vehicle charging and the impact their visit has on drivers’ mood.
In the survey’s fifth year, motorway service operators have performed well overall with 93 per cent of visitors happy with their visit.
- READ MORE: Gang steal Mercedes and threaten driver in terrifying Southend street carjacking
Here are Britain’s top five motorway services based on their overall satisfaction score, according to the Transport Focus survey:
1. Rugby (M6): 100%
2. Donington Park (M1): 99%
3. Blackburn with Darwen (M65): 99%
4. Strensham North (M5): 99%
5. Medway East (M2): 99%
Birchanger Green (M11) in Essex was named as one of the worst five in Britain.
However, a huge majority of visitors - 83 per cent - were still happy with their visit.
Here is the full list of the worst five:
1. Hartshead Moor East (M62): 80%
2. Lancaster South (M6): 83%
3. Charnock Richard South (M6): 83%
4. Birchanger Green (M11): 83%
5. Warwick South (M40): 84%
Anthony Smith, chief executive of the independent watchdog Transport Focus, said: “As many people gear up for a half term getaway, motorway services provide a great place to stop and take a break. Many of us, when we think services, think about stopping for a toilet break – it’s reassuring to see that these are consistently highly rated.
“Our survey shows motorway service operators deliver good overall customer experience and facilities, but visitors don’t always feel they get value for money. Services continue to do a good job of their most important safety function – allowing drivers to rest and relax before getting back on the road.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here