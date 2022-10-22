The most and least complained about Essex councils have been revealed in a new study.

Keen to find out which council serves its residents best, Claims.co.uk investigated 2016 to 2022 complaints data from the Local Government Ombudsman to uncover the most complained about councils in Essex.

Receiving 25.2 complaints per 10,000 residents, Thurrock is the most complained about Essex council.

Nonetheless, a satisfactory uphold rate of 66.67 per cent is achieved, suggesting that most complaints filed are not disregarded and a resolution is obtained.

In second is Southend City Council, racking up 19.5 complaints per 10,000 residents - 13.5 complaints more than neighbouring council, Rochford, in twelfth place where planning and development are residents’ most prominent concern.

With households in 139 roads suffering from missed bin collections not long ago, Epping Forest (17.4 complaints per 10,000 people) ranks as the third most complained about council in Essex.

This is a staggering 70.7 per cent more than the county’s least complained about council area, Chelmsford, where residents are the best served - a mere 5.1 complaints per 10,000 people.

Education and children’s services is Essex’s highest complaint category, accumulating 744 complaints from 2016 to 2022 - 27.5 per cent more than adult social care at 539 complaints, and 35.2 per cent more than housing (482 complaints).

Here is the full ranking, from most to least complained about:

1) Thurrock Council - 25.2 complaints per 10k people - 66.67 per cent upheld - Education & Children's Services is most common complaint

2) Southend City Council - 19.5 complaints per 10k people - 60.27 per cent upheld - Education & Children's Services (most common complaint)

3) Epping Forest District Council - 17.4 complaints per 10k people - 53.25 per cent upheld - most common complaint is housing

4) Brentwood Borough Council - 15 complaints per 10k people - 45.45 per cent upheld - Planning & Development most common

5) Harlow District Council - 13.6 complaints per 10k people - 50 per cent upheld - most common complaint is housing

6) Maldon District Council - 13 complaints per 10k people - 23.08 per cent upheld - Planning & Development most common

7) Basildon Borough Council - 10.7 complaints per 10k people - 55.56 per cent upheld - most common complaint is housing

8) Tendring District Council - 10.5 complaints per 10k people - 52.94 per cent upheld - Planning & Development most common complaint

9) Essex County Council - 8 complaints per 10k people - 58.72 per cent upheld - Education & Children's Services most common

10) Uttlesford District Council - 7.1 complaints per 10k people - 46.67 per cent upheld -Planning & Development most common

11) Colchester Borough Council - 7 complaints per 10k people - 34.78 per cent upheld - Housing most common complaint

12) Rochford District Council - 6 complaints per 10k people - 45.45 per cent upheld - Planning & Development is most common complaint

13) Braintree District Council - 5.4 complaints per 10k people - 53.85 per cent upheld -Planning & Development most common complaint

14) Chelmsford City Council - 5.1 complaints per 10k people - 27.78 per cent upheld - Planning & Development most common complaint

View the full study by Claims.co.uk here.