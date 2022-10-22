One very unusual venue - Talliston House - is inviting people to stay in its notorious haunted bedroom, if they dare.

The magical home and its gardens in Newton Green, Great Dunmow, has been transformed into a miniature palace and has to be seen to be believed.

The house boasts a labyrinth of rooms, each occupying their own time and space which alters your sense of time.

As the doors to the home creak open you are instantly transported to other lands, in other ages.

As you navigate the maze of the house you’ll pass The Hall of Mirrors, the Haunted Bedroom, the Room of Dreams… the list goes on.

Each room or garden has a rich story, its own smells and sounds and incorporates 1,821 objects from 27 different countries.

But this Halloween it will all turn a lot more sinister.

From October 20-November 6 it will be ‘Day of the Dead’ season at Talliston.

Those courageous enough to check-in can experience the house adorned by candlelight and ‘dressed for death’ with a haunted stay where they’ll explore the darker side of the house.

Dare you stay in the haunted bedroom where the ghost of a seven-year-old Edwardian child is said to roam? His books, toys and ephemera are still there.

But is it really haunted, like really?

“People ask me all the time if the house is haunted,” said John Tarrow the owner of the house.

“Well, that really depends if you believe in ghosts. Or if antique furniture and objects can bring with it the spirits from the Scottish houses they were sourced from.

“All I know is when you step into the Edwardian bedchamber the room has a ghostly presence that feels far more than your imagination.”

Bookings start at £145 per night. Book via airbnb.co.uk/rooms/10454498

If you don’t fancy an overnight stay at the home then you can venture on a Halloween tour on Sunday October 29 where you’ll soak up the spookier side of Talliston and tuck into a supper and drinks. Tickets are £54 at talliston.com/talliston-tours