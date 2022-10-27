TOURISM bosses are launching a campaign in a bid to encourage people to visit, live, study or work in Essex.

Essex County Council has teamed up with the county’s tourism body, Visit Essex, to launch the #ThisisEssex campaign.

The council says Essex has much to offer, from its 350-mile coastline, rural retreats, vineyards and new cities to its top universities, schools, transport links, new housing developments and proximity to London.

The marketing campaign is focused on London residents who may be looking to leave the capital.

The tourism industry in the county is worth £2.4billion.

Alongside the county’s seaside resorts, Essex has also seen a rise in glamping breaks, paddleboarding, food and drink-related tourism, as well as spa and walking breaks.

The council says Essex also offers an arts and culture scene, with top regional theatres, live music venues and contemporary art galleries.

Over the past two years, Essex has topped the Sunday Times Best Places to Live list, with a wide variety of towns and villages, including, Dedham, Epping, Ingatestone, West Mersea and Saffron Walden.

Chelmsford also made it on the best places to live for schools list thanks to its range of top state, grammar and independent schools.

Essex is also being touted as a more affordable choice for people living in London.

The council says the county offers house buyers more for their money with average house prices in Essex costing £363,549 compared to £799,974 in the City of London, according to the gov.uk website.

Showcasing the county as a great place to invest is Stephen Allison, general manager at Wyvernwood adventure play park, near Colchester, which opened in July this year.

Mr Allison said: “Wyvernwood has invested over £3.5million, employed 55 staff, planted 3,500 trees to bring our 26-acre adventure park, full of magical inhabitants, to life.

“The stunning Essex countryside provides the perfect backdrop to launch an innovative new family attraction and the people of Essex are great to work with.”

To see more, visit www.visitessex.com/thisisessex.