HUNDREDS of refugees from war torn countries are being assisted in starting a new life in Essex by being given the chance to learn skills and enter the workplace.

ACL Essex, an adult learning provider with centres in Colchester, Clacton, Witham and Maldon, is supporting refugees from Ukraine, Afghanistan, and Hong Kong.

Over the past few months, they have enrolled on a wide range of courses designed to equip them with essential skills and advice on how to live in the UK.

Specialist language courses, for example, have been specifically created in order to better help the refugees improve on their ability to communicate.

Lisa Jarentowski, ACL Essex principal, couldn’t be prouder of her team and the support they have already been able to offer those most in need.

She said: “It’s been really inspiring to see how hard the refugees have been working on their courses.

“Our specialist teams have given a wide range of support, not just language skills but also advice on how to register with a local doctor and enrol children into a school.

“It has also been amazing to see learners completing their courses and many are now stepping into new career pathways.

“One has now become a bus driver; another has set-up their own textile business. We would like to wish them all the very best.”

Tony Ball, Essex councillor responsible for education excellence, skills and employability, is also thrilled to be involved in supporting the refugees.

He added: “We’re delighted to offer help to refugees at such a critical time in their lives.

“The people of Essex have opened their homes to refugees from across the world and it is only right we offer the best support too.”

Courses for refugees, which are starting on a rolling basis but being developed constantly, are available across Essex.

If you are interested or know someone who would benefit from enrolling on a course, visit your local ACL Essex centre or call 0345 603 7635.

Alternatively, to find out more information head to the ACL Essex website aclessex.com.