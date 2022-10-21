Several motorway closures will affect Essex traffic this weekend, according to National Highways England.

These will mainly be along the Dartford Crossing in the early hours of the morning, with a few on the M25 and the A12.

If you are set to be travelling along these areas, it's best to take note of different diversions in place.

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, October 21 to Sunday, October 23.

There will be several closures on the A12 in Essex this weekend (PA) (Image: PA)

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Friday, October 21 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Between Junction 11 and 14 on the northbound way, there will be a carriageway closure for white lining/road markings between 9pm and 5am.

Also at the same time in both directions between Junction 19 and 29, there will be carriageway closures, exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures, a diversion route and lay-bys permanently closed for works due to carriageway - reconstruction/renewal.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be a tunnel closure for survey works from 11pm until 6am.

M25

On the clockwise way between Junction 27 and 28 there will be a dedicated fast exit slip road closed for highway improvement works from 11pm to 5am.

Additionally, between Junction 28 and 29 on the clockwise way there will be a carriageway closure between the exit and entry slip road and lane closures for CAT1 electrical work from the same time.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Saturday, October 22 in Essex?

A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Also, between Junction 13 and 15 in both directions, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way for the West tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works from 10pm until 6am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.

What are the M25 and A12 closures for Sunday, October 23 in Essex?





A12

The 24-hour closure on the Northbound link road from the A138 will continue in Essex until Tuesday, December 20.

Again between Junction 13 and 15 in both directions, there will be carriageway closure, lane closure, diversion route and contra flow for carriageway - reconstruction/renewal between 9pm and 5am.

Dartford Crossing

On the Northbound way in the East tunnel, there will be tunnel closure for maintenance works between 10.30pm and 5.30am.

M25

No closures are listed for the M25 Essex junctions on this day.