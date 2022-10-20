REPORTS suggest Braintree MP James Cleverly will not be standing for Prime Minister.

Mr Cleverly is not expected to throw his hat in the ring for the impending Conservative leadership contest.

It comes after Prime Minister Liz Truss announced her resignation earlier today.

The Prime Minister resigned after she said she felt she was unable to “deliver the mandate” she was elected on.

A supporter of Liz Truss from early in her leadership bid, Mr Cleverly was named Foreign Secretary after her win.

However, after just 44 days - the shortest Prime Ministerial tenure in history - MPs are already lining up to replace Ms Truss.

Names believed to be considering a bid at this time include Saffron Walden MP Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt, Suella Braverman, Ben Wallace, Rishi Sunak and even former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Cleverly is reportedly unlikely to stand.

However, it is understood a close ally of Mr Cleverly has backed him to carry on as Foreign Secretary.

They said: “He is by far the best person to remain in the Foreign Office.

“Nobody else has the relationships and contacts internationally that he has.”