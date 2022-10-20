ANY plans to hold a leadership contest were branded "an emotional response and not a plan" by Braintree's MP ahead Prime Minister Liz Truss resigning.

James Cleverly warned the move to unseat Ms Truss as Prime Minister would destabilise the situation further as he made a round of interviews yesterday.

Mr Cleverly was made Foreign Secretary by Ms Truss after she won the Conservative Party leadership contest just 44 days ago.

Now another leadership bid is set to take place after the Prime Minister announced her resignation today.

It is expected the leadership bid will be decided by a vote solely among MPs.

However, Mr Cleverly had warned that such a move could be dangerous.

The Braintree MP warned restless Tory colleagues against “defenestrating” another Prime Minister as he suggested a leadership contest would neither win the hearts of the British public nor calm the markets.

During a round of broadcast interviews, he said he understood why people were “frustrated” with the Tory leader, adding that dire polls for the party were obviously “disconcerting” for the Government.

One of the factors keeping Ms Truss in office, despite being forced to abandon the economic platform that got her elected as party leader, was the lack of an obvious successor, especially after Jeremy Hunt MP ruled himself out of any leadership bid.

Mr Cleverly suggested those who ousted Boris Johnson did not have a plan for what to do next, with many now turning on the new Prime Minister.

He told Sky News: “What I’m not convinced by – far, far from convinced by – is that going through another leadership campaign, defenestrating another Prime Minister, will either convince the British people that we’re thinking about them rather than ourselves, or convince the markets to stay calm and ensure things like those bond yields and gilt yields start coming back down.

“Being angry – again, I totally get it. But that’s an emotional response, it’s not a plan.”

Mr Cleverly was a strong supporter of Ms Truss, backing her leadership campaign from the start, but now will be called upon to help select her successor.

It is unknown who the Braintree MP will support, or even if he intends to throw his hat into the ring.

Mr Cleverly and his team have been approached for comment.