DETECTIVES investigating a shooting are appealing for the public’s help to trace a suspect with links to Essex.
Callum Street Porter, 30, is wanted after a firearm was discharged several times outside a bakery in Craig Park Road, Edmonton, last month.
No injuries were reported at the incident which took place at about 2.55pm on September 28.
Porter is known to have links to Essex, Romford and London.
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “Officers have carried out several inquiries and are now asking for anyone with information about Porter's whereabouts to call 101 quoting CAD 4160/28Sep.”
