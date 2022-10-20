A BOMB hoax on an EasyJet plane at Stansted Airport has seen three passengers arrested and a runway closed.

Essex Police reported yesterday evening that officers responded to a security alert on board an EasyJet flight which had been bound for Amsterdam.

Emergency services were called to the scene at Stansted Airport at 7.40pm yesterday and went on to arrest three men on suspicion of making a bomb hoax.

The plane was grounded whilst the arrests were made, and the accused remain in custody.

The plane was moved to a secure area whilst police continued their enquiries, with the runway also being shut for a short period of time for safety reasons.

The runway was since reopened after the plane was searched, with members of the emergency services satisfied there was nothing of concern on board.

A statement from Essex Police read: "We’re now liaising with Stansted and EasyJet to return responsibility for the flight, and the decision regarding its onward journey, to them.

"We want to thank the other passengers on board for their patience and understanding."