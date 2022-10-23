A CAMPAIGN has been launched for donations of crutches to be refurbished at hospitals.

The Mid and South Essex NHS Trust has started a campaign which allows people to donate their walking aids easily.

The equipment can be placed in large blue bins for them to be cleaned and refurbished for new patients who need them.

The scheme is designed to support patients with their recovery and mobility at home.

Health bosses hope it will increase the amount of returned walking aids so they do not have to keep on replacing equipment.

Emma Willingham, a therapy administrator at Chelmsford's Broomfield Hospital, said: “We know how easy it is for crutches to be put away in the garage or in a cupboard under the stairs and forgotten about once patients no longer need them.

"This is your chance to have a declutter and recycle your old walking aids.

“Even if they are singles, we can match them up with others to make pairs before getting them cleaned and refurbished ready for other patients to use.”

Used walking aids can be dropped off in the atrium at Broomfield hospital next to the transport desk and outside near the loading bay at the side of the hospital.

At Braintree Hospital, the blue bin is at the entry porch of the hospital's main entrance.