An Essex restaurant has been named among the best places to get a Sunday lunch in the UK, according to a list by The Guardian.

The Mistley Thorn in Manningtree was one of the 30 best listed by the newspaper.

In describing the restaurant The Guardian wrote: "The panelled interior is decked out as a New England-style hideaway.

"Real passion is evident in the dishes – there’s a cookery school next door – whether it’s the house speciality of mussels, hearty roasts or warming seafood stews; other highlights are griddled scallops with seaweed butter and, of course, a local Mersea oyster or two."

The building, which operates as a hotel and restaurant, dates back to 1723 and has been run by Sherri Singleton for nearly 20 years, winning acclaim for its locally sourced dishes.

On its website it states: "We are open for inside and outside dining, as usual all day, serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. Our bar is also available for libations and bar snacks, as well as morning coffee and afternoon tea."

You can book a table at The Mistley Thorn on its website here, with inside tables havign space for up to a party of six.

Additionally, the outside area is available on a first come basis and is not available to book.