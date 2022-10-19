FOOTAGE has emerged of an alleged panther that has been stalking the streets of Warrington over the past few weeks.
Last week it was reported that a large cat - being suggested as 'a panther' - was sighted in Padgate, on the way to Fearnhead, on Tuesday, October 11.
There have been a number of sightings of big cats in Warrington over the last few years, including reports in March and November 2021 - with the latest being from Blackbrook Avenue last week.
Now, footage from a resident in Newton has emerged of a big cat prowling the streets.
Captured on the resident's doorbell camera, the rear of an animal, with a long black tail, can be seen in the footage.
Julie Murphy reported seeing a large cat - what she says was 'a panther' - whilst she was driving home last week.
She said she 'knew' it was a panther because of its 'long, curved tail.'
As seen in the footage, sent by Luke Hickman, a black animal with a long, curved tail can be spotted lurking on the street.
The footage shows an animal moving around behind a silver vehicle, before walking out of the shot.
Though only half of the animal can be seen, it's clearly larger than an average house cat, which begs the question: could a panther really be skulking around Warrington at night?
