DARTFORD Crossing has finally re-opened more than 40 hours after protests first started.

The QEII Bridge has been closed since 3:50am on Monday morning after two people had climbed onto the bridge and are at a height.

Just Stop Oil have claimed they are behind the protest as they demand an end to new oil and gas.

Last night, two people who had been at height on the Dartford Crossing were brought down and arrested.

READ MORE >> Specialist police officers bring down and arrest QEII protestors after 38 hours

Essex Police brought in an elevated platform which allowed specialist officers to work from height.

That operation was a success and two men have now been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit public nuisance.

National Highways has now also confirmed the QEII Bridge has finally re-opened.

In a tweet, they said: “The QEII Bridge at Dartford Crossing is now fully open.

“Long delays remain on the M25 clockwise and anti-clockwise, but these should start to ease now.

“Thank you for your patience.”