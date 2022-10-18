The AA has released their Restaurant Guide for 2023, with 25 restaurants from across Essex featuring.
Restaurants from Southend, Colchester, Braintree and more were included.
Now in its 29th edition, AA’s Restaurant Guide for 2023 provides food lovers with breakdowns of restaurants by county, including a detailed description of each destination, information on latest chef changes, opening times, sample menu prices and images of many of the featured locations.
Assessments of AA-inspected establishments are based on the experience of the Hotel and Restaurant inspectors on the occasion.
The restaurants are then awarded 1-5 ‘rosettes’ depending on the inspectors assessment.
If you would like to see the full guide, it is available to purchase in bookstores and online.
Essex Restaurants included in AA's 2023 Restaurant Guide
Three rosettes
Talbooth Restaurant, Dedham
Haywards Restaurant, Epping
The Flitch of Bacon, Little Dunmow
Two rosettes
Marygreen Manor Hotel, Brentwood
Ranfield's Brasserie, Coggeshall
Church Street Tavern, Colchester
Cloisters, Colchester
The Sun Inn, Dedham
Square 1 Restaurant, Great Dunmow
The White Hart, Great Yeldham
The Pier at Harwich, Harwich
Galvin Green Man, Howe Street
The Roslin Beach Hotel, Southend
Bell Inn Bistro, Thorpe-le-Soken
One rosette
Caesar @ Dolphin, Braintree
The House by Hilly Gant, Braintree
Samphire Restaurant, Chelmsford
Rubino Kitchen, Colchester
milsoms, Dedham
The Blue Anchor, Feering
The Garden Brasserei, Orsett
The Cricketers Arms, Saffron Walden
Holiday Inn Southend, Southend
Ellis's Restaurant, Stock
The Hoop, Stock
