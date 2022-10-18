The two Just Stop Oil activists who have blocked the Dartford Crossing for the past two days have agreed to end their protest, the group said.

Witnesses at the scene saw a raised platform brought in by Essex Police being elevated.

The force said the platform would allow specialists to work at height on the Queen Elizabeth II Bridge, which links Kent and Essex, and “continue meaningful engagement” with the two climbers.

A Just Stop Oil spokesman has now said: "Morgan and Marcus have agreed to cooperate with police and leave the bridge.

"Just Stop Oil will continue in civil resistance to harmful politics and our criminal government. To protect our rights, freedoms and the rule of law."

Before the announcement, the police revealed it had brought in the platform in a bid to remove the protestors.

According to reports, police have also created a temporary no-fly zone around the Dartford Crossing whilst they deal with the protestors.

An Essex Police spokesman said: "Specialist officers are now in the process of removing two people from height on the Dartford Crossing.

"We will provide an update as soon as we practically can and issue a fuller update later."

In a joint statement released by Just Stop Oil, the two protesters said they "successfully disrupted oil supplies for 36 hours".

The statement says: “We successfully disrupted oil supplies to Kent and the South East for 36 hours and we are stepping down now but other supporters of Just Stop Oil will be stepping up day after day, causing disruption and putting their liberty on the line to demand that the Government ends new oil and gas.”