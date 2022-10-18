SUPERMARKET bosses are looking for hundreds of workers to join their stores in Essex as they look to bolster their workforce ahead of the “biggest-ever Christmas.”
Aldi, which has shops in the likes of Colchester, Clacton, Witham, Maldon, Benfleet, Basildon and Southend, is set to create 180 new jobs over the festive period.
The national retail food company is looking to fill both temporary and permanent store positions in its stores across the county.
Those who are selected for the roles will help replenish stock and provide additional assistance to customers during the busy Christmas season.
Store assistants will earn a minimum hourly rate of up to £10.50 and be given paid breaks, which amount to more than £830 a year for the average employee.
Aldi is also currently recruiting for more than 850 roles across its 11 regional distribution centres.
Kelly Stokes, Aldi UK recruitment director, said: “We’re recruiting more than ever over the Christmas period to support the growing number of customers switching to Aldi.
“Our amazing colleagues play a vital role in keeping our shelves stocked year-round which is why, once again, we’ll also be keeping our stores closed on Boxing Day.”
To find out more visit aldirecruitment.co.uk.
