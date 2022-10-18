Asda is set to rival Tesco with its plans to open new Express stores across the UK.

The major supermarket will open its first Express location in Sutton Coldfield next month and then in Tottenham Hale in December.

There are 30 more stores planned for 2023 which are expected to create 500 new jobs.

The new stores will be smaller and will be in more urban locations as it moves away from its current model of bigger shops located on the outskirts of towns and cities.

When will Asda open its Express stores?

The first Asda Express will open on November 8 in Sutton Coldfield.

The second store will follow on December 6 and is located in Tottenham Hale, London.

The new shops will create 37 jobs within their local communities.

As part of a ‘test & learn’ approach, Asda's strategy involves launching 30 further sites across the UK from next year with 500 new roles on offer.

The other Asda Express locations are in the development process and some are currently going through planning applications.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner, said: “The launch of our first two Asda Express convenience stores is a landmark moment for our great business and a key step on our journey to bring Asda to more customers in more communities right across the UK.

“The stores have been designed to cater for a broad range of customer needs – whether that’s popping in for a pint of milk, grabbing a spot of lunch on the go, or buying the fresh ingredients to cook dinner from scratch. We’re confident customers will find everything they need in these stores and enjoy the convenience of having a new type of Asda store on their doorstep.

“I’m delighted to welcome the new colleagues at Sutton Coldfield and Tottenham Hale to the Asda family – leading us on our first steps into this market and am grateful to all the colleagues who have worked with such pace and enthusiasm to bring this vision to life for Asda.”

What will the Asda Express stores be like?

Each Asda Express store will stock around 3,000 items, including a range of fresh and chilled groceries and products from Asda’s premium Extra Special range and a broad selection of beers, wines and spirits.

Customers will also be able to buy a range of hot and cold takeaway food options from the supermarket and its partner brands including Leon.

There will also be ready meals and a selection of £10 meal deals for two people.

Shoppers will also be able to use its parcel collection and return services and order their groceries through Uber Eats.